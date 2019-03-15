Elizabeth Chambers Previews Second Lilly Pulitzer Collection for Pottery Barn

"There wasn’t a person there who wasn’t smiling because of the vacation vibes and all the bright color all around," Chambers told The Hollywood Reporter of the event, to which she was accompanied by her four-year-old daughter.

"It’s always summer somewhere,” is something that Lilly Pulitzer used as her signature expression. Sure enough, the sun came out in Manhattan on Thursday as actress Elizabeth Chambers and her four-year-old daughter, Harper, unveiled the newest collaboration from the Palm Beach princess of prints and home retailer Pottery Barn.

Leaving daddy Armie Hammer at home, the ladies were sweetly turned out in matching mommy-and-me dresses in a special "Lilly of the Jungle" limited-edition print that also launched yesterday at Lilly Pulitzer stores and online.

"I am usually a monochromatic person who wears black and white and camel," Chambers told The Hollywood Reporter in a post-event interview. "But Lilly Pulitzer takes prints to the next level. There wasn’t a person there who wasn’t smiling because of the vacation vibes and all the bright color all around."

Guests enjoyed fresh orange juice — a nod to the origin of the print shift dresses, which the designer first created in the 1950s to hide stains while selling orange juice from the Pulitzer family’s Florida orange groves — along with pineapple bowling and a braid bar. The New York event celebrated the just-launched collections across the Pottery Barn Kids, PB Teen and Pottery Barn brands. The home collection ranges from beach essentials (a patterned rubber raft and plush poolside towels) to a patterned bean bag chair and kids’ items such as an adorable flamingo critter bath wrap in bubblegum pink.

Celebrating the 60th anniversary of the iconic Lilly label, this second Lily x Pottery Barn collaboration also featured bath wares for the first time, including a pineapple-strewn shower curtain and palm tree motif guest towels. In the Pulitzer palette of tropical pinks, ocean blues and sea green, the collection seems to banish any thought of possible winter days still to come.

"We’re renovating our house and in the middle of doing the playroom and I’m going to incorporate so many of the prints," Chambers said. "I love the little tent with the palm trees. I was going to do primary colors, but that seems so boring now."

Chambers adds that she was indoctrinated into the Lilly Pulitzer fan club early because her mother-in-law is a great fan of the designer. "She has lots of Lilly shift dresses,” she said, laughing. "I like Lilly because it gets me out of my rut."

The mother of two — her son Ford is two years old — is also preparing for the opening of her third Bird Bakery in Denver, joining locations in Dallas-Highland Park and San Antonio. The bakeries feature family recipes from the Texas native. Chambers is also filming episodes of Giada Di Laurentiis’ series Winner Cake All and has another Food Network "surprise" in store for this summer, she says. It all calls to mind a favorite Lilly Pulitzer maxim: "Everything is possible with sunshine and a little pink."