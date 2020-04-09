Elizabeth Chomko to Direct Adaptation of 'Nobody Will Tell You This But Me'

Sight Unseen and Entertainment 360 are behind the project.

Elizabeth Chomko is set to direct an adaptation of recently released memoir Nobody Will Tell You This But Me for Bad Education production outfit Sight Unseen.

The book, which was published by Knopf on March 17, comes from Bess Kalb, an Emmy-nominated writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Kalb saved every voicemail her grandmother Bobby Bell ever left her. Bobby was a force–irrepressible, glamorous and unapologetically opinionated. Bobby doted on Bess; Bess adored Bobby. Then, at ninety, Bobby died. In Nobody Will Tell You This But Me, Bobby is speaking to Bess once more, in a voice as passionate as it ever was in life. Recounting both family lore and family secrets, Bobby brings us four generations of indomitable women and the men who loved them.

Kalb will adapt her own book for the screen.

Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev and Oren Moverman will produce for Sight Unseen, which was most recently behind Sundance stand-out Bad Hair. Chomko will also produce alongside Justin Grey Stone for Entertainment 360, who brought her the source material. Kalb will executive produce.

Chomko's feature debut — the family drama What They Had starring Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon and Robert Forster — premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and was acquired by Bleecker Street. She is repped by WME, Management 360 and attorney Jeff Bernstein.

Kalb, who has written for both the Oscars and the Primetime Emmy Awards, is repped by WME and attorney Darren Trattner.