Elizabeth Gabler Partners With Sony, HarperCollins

Former Fox 2000 chief Elizabeth Gabler has struck a multi-platform production deal with Sony and HarperCollins.

The move will reunite the litarary-minded production chief with her old boss, Tom Rothman, who now runs Sony's film studio. He previously worked at Fox, where Gabler made adult-skewing films as The Devil Wears Prada, Life of Pi, Bridge of Spies and Hidden Figures.

Gabler had been expected to remain with Fox 2000 following the Fox-Disney merger, but Disney abruptly parted ways with her following the acquisition. In the age of the tentpole, Gabler is considered a rarity for her ability to turn out adult-minded fare that can both work at the box office and garner awards attention.

The deal with Sony and HarperCollins will see Gabler and her former Fox 2000 team source literary material and produce film content across all platforms. The yet-to-be-named venture will be located on Sony's Culver City lot and will commence operation later this summer.

Gabler and Fox 2000 will also develop content for streaming and television platforms. Sony and HarperCollins are co-funding the venture.

"For the past two decades our division has thrived by building a film slate based principally on adaptations of literary properties, both fiction and non-fiction,” said Gabler. “Our close collaborations with authors and their material gives us a tremendous advantage because the development process begins with a terrific story and great characters and even more so after publication, with the added bonus of audience pre-awareness."

Added Rothman, “Content creators need to find new and aggressive ways to move up in, and enhance, the value chain for authors, publishers, filmmakers, and studios alike, and we believe this alliance will offer many such new opportunities. Plus, let’s face it, no one makes more hits than Elizabeth. Trust me, I know."his is a “partnership between HC, SPE and Gabler” instead of straightforward production deal

The final Fox 2000 films set to be released by Disney are The Art of Racing in the Rain, which opens Aug. 9, and The Woman in the Window, starring Amy Adams and directed by Joe Wright.

Woman in the Window is expected to be relocated from this October to 2020 because of reshoots.