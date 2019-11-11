Elizabeth Gabler Re-Teams With 'Paper Towns' Writers for 'Nothing to See Here'

Gabler's recently minted 3000 Pictures is based at Sony.

Elizabeth Gabler is reteaming with The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns screenwriters Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber for a new book-to-film project under her recently established 3000 Pictures.

Gabler and her Sony-set label picked up the screen rights for Kevin Wilson's Nothing to See Here.

The book, out this December via HarperCollins, follows Lillian and Madison, inseparable friends at their elite boarding school until Lillian had to leave the school unexpectedly in the wake of a scandal. Ten years later, Madison’s twin step-kids are moving in with her family and she wants Lillian to be their caretaker. However, there’s a catch: the twins spontaneously combust when they get agitated.

After Disney surprisingly shuttered her Fox 2000 banner following its acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Gabler struck a multiplatform production deal with Sony and HarperCollins. Gabler's 3000 Pictures is housed on Sony's Culver City lot.

In a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, after the closing of Fox 2000, Neustadter and Weber said: "It's crucial that within our industry there’s a home for moderately priced films that are about characters and dialogue-driven. There will always be an audience for these movies when they’re done well."

UTA brokered the book deal with Julie Barer at The Book Group.

Neustadter and Weber are repped by Kaplan/Perrone and Marks Law Group.