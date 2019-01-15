Hollywood Stylist Elizabeth Stewart’s New Collab Footwear Benefits Time's Up

The stylist (who counts Julia Roberts and Viola Davis as clients) has partnered with Sergio Rossi to design two charitable shoe styles.

Hollywood-loved luxury women’s Italian shoe company Sergio Rossi (a red carpet go-to for Beyonce, Eva Longoria, Cameron Diaz, Sharon Stone and more) has popped up at the Westfield shopping center in Century City through March 9.

In celebration of the temporary store, the brand has teamed up with power stylist Elizabeth Stewart (whose clients include Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis and Gal Gadot) on two collab shoes. The ankle-strap sandal and stiletto pump (both $795, in multiple colors) go on sale this Thursday, Jan. 17, with 100 percent of profits donated to the Time’s Up legal defense fund.

“I’ve worked with Sergio Rossi a lot in all my styling and they’ve been pretty incredible to work with; they do pretty spectacular shoes,” Stewart tells The Hollywood Reporter. “So when they asked me to collaborate for a charity, it seemed like a great idea to partner with Time’s Up, because fashion is a source of strength and power for women.”

Building on an idea she had last year, Stewart came up with the concept of embossing the pump and sandal with a string of words —“Strength, Power, Passion, Hope, Kindness, Sharing” — as a subtle, wearable way of channeling a mantra.

“They’re like a hidden tool in their closet — if you’re nervous about an interview, if you have a big meeting, if you have any sort of important day, maybe an appearance on the red carpet, you can put on these shoes and there’s a hidden source of strength,” she says. “They’re intended to be a talisman that you wear as a lucky charm or hidden hope or a reminder to be kind or strong because of the messaging. Take whatever you need out of it.”

Stewart continues: “I definitely wanted ‘kindness’ in there because I didn’t want it to be just aggressive words. And the #ChooseKindness initiative is something else that I support—I took a picture of Julia in one of those T-shirts. It’s a mish-mash of everything we’re all trying to do with our lives. I support a lot of charities.”

Last month, as part of a Time’s Up Celebrity Auction, a glam experience with Stewart, Hollywood hair stylist Chris McMillan and celeb makeup artist Pati Dubroff was auctioned off, with all proceeds benefiting the Time’s Up legal defense fund. “We were just sold on the auction block!” Stewart said, laughing.

Continuing her work to bring more size inclusivity to the red carpet, Stewart will be styling the first New York Fashion Week runway show by 11 Honore — the upscale L.A.-based e-tailer that offers designer styles in sizes 10 to 20. Last month, Stewart hosted an event in celebration of the brand’s new red carpet showroom on Santa Monica Boulevard.

“It’s really important to me that brands be size-inclusive,” she says. “My clients are an entire range of sizes and it’s a big part of what I do. It’s a really great site and I really support it.”