Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation to Honor Sharon Stone with Legacy Award

"I started my quest for a vaccine and a cure at the request of Elizabeth Taylor when she asked me to fill in for her at amfAR for one night in Cannes," Stone said about the honor.

It was revealed just days ago that the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation would be presenting its first-ever Los Angeles fundraiser — the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS on April 30 on the Fox lot. It's hard to imagine that when organizers sat down to select an individual to honor that evening that the list included anyone other than Sharon Stone.

That is exactly who has agreed to take the stage to accept the Elizabeth Taylor Legacy Award, bringing the Oscar nominated star, producer and activist full-circle with the woman who inspired her AIDS activism. "I started my quest for a vaccine and a cure at the request of Elizabeth Taylor when she asked me to fill in for her at amfAR for one night in Cannes," Stone explained in a statement announcing the news. "That one night became a 22-year commitment of HIV/AIDS work, study, and fundraising around the globe and a full understanding of what commitment itself means. I ask all of you to join me in not only honoring this path which Elizabeth forged, but one which we as committed humanitarians must end."

The Elizabeth Taylor Legacy Award is meant to recognize "profound leadership in the fight against HIV and AIDS" by honoring individuals "who have historically committed themselves to helping those affected by HIV and AIDS through various efforts from arts to policy to activism." Past recipients include Michael Jackson, Elton John, Whoopi Goldberg, Nancy Pelosi and Aileen Getty. Like Taylor, for many Stone's name has become synonymous with the fight to end HIV/AIDs. Her activist career includes serving as chairwoman of amfAR’s Campaign for AIDS Research as well as global chairman for campaign fundraising. She has also delivered high-energy performances at dozens of galas over the years as a live auctioneer and vocal advocate in raising millions of dollars in the fight.

The gala, which will host 350 guests and feature dinner, live auction and a preview of the Elizabeth Taylor Archive, is supported by title sponsors Gilead Sciences and Buglari along with American Airlines.