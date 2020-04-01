Elizabeth Warren on Why She's Not Endorsing a Candidate Amid Pandemic

"It's less about the politics and much more about the crisis that our country is in," Warren explained during a visit to 'Late Night.'

Elizabeth Warren revealed why she hasn't endorsed Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election when she visited Late Night on Tuesday.

After host Seth Meyers noted that her policies align more with Sanders, Warren said she isn't focused on endorsing a Democratic candidate. "It's less about the politics and much more about the crisis that our country is in," she said. "I think that's really where our focus has got to be at this moment."

She added, "We don't get to do any political rallies at this moment anyway."

Warren also talked about her appearance on Saturday Night Live in March alongside Kate McKinnon, who impersonates her on the show. "It was so much fun," she said of the acting in the sketch, which was a spoof of the former presidential candidate appearing as a guest on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle. "Kate McKinnon is just wonderful. She's such an incredibly talented comedian."

"A couple of days later I was at the grocery store at our Shaw's Market and one of the workers at the grocery store came up, this lady, and she looks and sees me at the checkout line and she says, 'People, we've got a celebrity here!'" she recalled. "And everybody looks at me and she says, 'It's Kate McKinnon!'"

The senator also shared how she fought to keep some lines in her sketch right before filming the live show. "Including the one about 'I didn't die. I'm just in the United States Senate,'" Warren said.

Later on the show, she spoke about the coronavirus stimulus package bill and revealed the one part she doesn't agree with.

The bill has four parts, which includes funding hospitals, helping people who are unemployed and supporting small businesses. "Part four was to create a half trillion dollar slush fund that the Trump administration could use to help its political friends and punish its political enemies," explained Warren.

She added that she wouldn't have included the fourth part in the bill. "I just think it's bad to not have oversight. If we're gonna put a half trillion dollars of taxpayer money out there for use by giant corporations, I think it's fair for the taxpayers to have some strings on that money," said Warren. The senator said she wrote two letters to Secretary Steven Mnuchin asking for the money to be used to support the economy, workers and the states and cities that are most affected by the coronavirus.

"That slush fund can be used for our states, for our cities, for our little towns that are really gonna be hit hard financially and we're trying to provide basic services," Warren said.

She also asked Mnuchin to put restrictions of the money "to make sure that, in fact, this money is going to support workers."

Warren also took aim at the Trump administration for its slow reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

While running for president, Warren shared her plan if the country ever experienced a pandemic. "The main thing about the plan is the timing because when you're talking about a health crisis like this, like an economic crisis, [it's] much more important to get in front of it than chasing it from behind," she said.

"If we had put in place an effective plan to deal with the coronavirus back in January, we would have saved lives," Warren continued. "We wouldn't put the stress on our medical system that we're putting on it right now and the stress on our economy."

She added that the current administration should have been prepared to supply the proper medical and safety equipment needed back in January. "Here we are right at the end of March, heading into April, and still haven't done much of what we need to do," she said.

"It's what leadership is about. It's about seeing the kind of threats to the country and seeing them early and having a good thoughtful response to it. Having a plan," Warren added. "I think that's what will guide this country and make this country safer and make this country all that it can be."