Elizabeth Warren and Kate McKinnon Take On Drake's TikTok Challenge

Elizabeth Warren may have suspended her presidential campaign this week, but the senator was all smiles on Saturday Night Live thanks to her excellent sense of humor -- and Drake.

On Saturday night, Warren stopped by SNL to appear in the cold open sketch based on Laura Ingraham's Fox News program The Ingraham Angle. Cast member Kate McKinnon frequently portrays Warren on SNL, and came out at the end of the cold open to thank her for her presidential run and join her to bellow "Live from New York, it's Saturday night!" -- but that's not all.

Warren and McKinnon, in matching cerulean sweaters, goofed off backstage in a down moment and took part in the #FlipChallenge, which has TikTok users getting creative with a line from Drake's "Nonstop." In his first bar of the track off 2018's Scorpion, Drake says "I just flipped a switch (flip, flip)," and those seven simple words have inspired tons of hilarious interpretations on the social media platform that work a quick blink-and-you'll-miss-it scene changes into that quick "flip, flip."

McKinnon and Warren grabbed their phones and hit a SNL dressing room and made their own "Flip the Switch" clip, and it's so delightful McKinnon can barely hold her laughter in.

Watch Warren and McKinnon thrive in the "Flip the Switch" challenge below.

