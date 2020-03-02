Elizabeth Warren Talks Democrat Dropouts and Super Tuesday: "Tomorrow's a Big Day"

The Massachusetts senator also addressed her feelings about Michael Bloomberg ("it's not personal") and whether she has decided on a running mate on an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

On the eve of Super Tuesday and after three Democratic rivals dropped out of the race, Sen. Elizabeth Warren took stock of the field on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday.

In the wake of Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar ending their bids for president in the previous three days, Warren told host Jimmy Kimmel that she learned about the changes to the field by talking to Klobuchar while she was announcing the decision, texting with Buttigieg and speaking with Steyer following his announcement. Was she disappointed that both Buttigieg and Klobuchar endorsed former vice president Joe Biden instead of her, Kimmel asked? "Everybody sees this differently, and I'm somebody who's not the same [as everybody else] in this race. I'm not somebody who looked in the mirror when I was 14 and said 'Mm, future president.' I'm someone who looked in the mirror at age 7 and said 'Future public school teacher, yes!'" she said obliquely. "One thing led to another."

She added, "This [contest] is fundamentally a question about whose side government is on, and that's what drew me into this race."

The ABC late-night host subsequently asked the Massachusetts senator to evaluate one of her competitors still in the race, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, who Warren has eviscerated in recent debates over his 2020 ad buyouts and use of nondisclosure agreements at his company. "It seems you don't like him very much," Kimmel joked.

"True. It's not personal, it's just everything about him," Warren said to laughter in the audience. "Here is this guy who makes a bazillion dollars and [it's like], 'Well, he must be qualified to run for president of the United States.' ... He thought he could run for president at a time when he has a lot of charges against him, for discrimination —" she started.

Kimmel then cut her off, asking if she ever thought she should be nice to Bloomberg, given his power and wealth. "Nope," she responded. Warren said she did speak to Bloomberg after one debate, though she couldn't gauge his reaction to her attacks during the event. "He's a very controlled person, and we spoke about the fact that I was born and raised in Oklahoma, and he is spending a lot of money in Oklahoma," she said.

When asked about whether she had decided on a running mate, Warren said that she did, but she wouldn't tell Kimmel. Why, Kimmel wondered, when voters might get excited about the other name on her ticket? "You might be right, but [think of] all those people who think I'm thinking of their names," she parried back. Kimmel took the opportunity to then suggest she name her dog Bailey as her running mate because "Donald Trump got a pet for a running mate, maybe you could do the same." (Later, he suggested "Truth Hurts" singer Lizzo as a potential vp.)

Kimmel cut to a core question of the 2020 Democratic primary midway through the appearance: Should voters vote for the candidate they like, or the candidate that they believe can defeat Donald Trump? "Number one, I think you have to vote for the person you think would make a good president of United States. I think those things don't diverge," she responded. "The person who will make the best president has the best chance of defeating Donald Trump."

Later, Kimmel asked if Warren's entire campaign, which hasn't yet won a primary, was riding entirely on the results of Super Tuesday. "For me, it's about having built this movement all over the country. So tomorrow's a big day... but like I was saying earlier, this chance to get out and talk to people across this country about what they deal with every day," she said. "2020 is about how we see our commitment to each other, 2020 is about how we use our tools of government... to invest and lift up all voices in this country."