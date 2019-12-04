Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning to Play Sisters in 'The Nightingale' Adaptation

Melanie Laurent will direct for TriStar.

Elle and Dakota Fanning will play onscreen sisters in TriStar Picture's adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s The Nightingale.

The bestselling novel tells the story of two sisters coming of age in France on the eve of World War II, and their struggle to survive and resist the German occupation of France. It was inspired by the courageous women of the French Resistance who helped downed Allied airmen escape Nazi-occupied territory and hid Jewish children.

Melanie Laurent, who worked with the younger Fanning on drama Galveston, will direct from a script by Dana Stevens. Elizabeth Cantillon is producing through her Cantillon Company banner.

“The Nightingale will be the first time we act on screen together. We have played the same character at different ages but have never spoken to each other in front of a camera. For years, we have looked for a film to do with one another and then this gem appeared," the Fannings said in a joint statement. "As sisters, to share our artistry with each other while bringing such a powerful sister story to life is a dream come true. We are so lucky to have our fearless director, Melanie Laurent, to guide us along on the journey. Let’s do this, sister!!”

Elle Fanning was last in theaters with Disney's Maleficent sequel, Mistress of Evil, and will next be seen in Netflix movie All the Bright Places. She is set to star as Catherine the Great in Hulu miniseries The Great.

Dakota Fanning recently seen in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and will next be seen starring in the series Angel of Darkness.

The sisters are repped by WME, Echo Lake and Hanson Jacobson; Laurent is repped by WME and France's UBBA.