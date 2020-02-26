Elle Fanning Period Satire 'The Great' Goes Global With Starz

The comedy series about the rise of Catherine the Great, created by 'The Favourite' writer Tony McNamara, is due to land on Hulu in the U.S.

The Great, the upcoming comedic period drama about Catherine the Great starring Elle Fanning as the Russian monarch, has been picked up by Starzplay for a raft of global territories.

Starz's international streaming platform acquired the series — created by Oscar-nominated The Favourite writer Tony McNamara and due to premiere on Hulu in the U.S. in May — for the U.K., Ireland, German-speaking Europe, French-speaking Europe, Italian-speaking Europe, Spain, Benelux, Latin America and Brazil. The MRC Television show, being sold by ViacomCBS Global Distribution, also went to Channel 4 (U.K.), Stan (Australia), HBO (Portugal, Baltics, Central Eastern Europe, Nordic), Sky (New Zealand), CJ ENM (Korea), OSN (Middle East and North Africa), more.tv (Russia and CIS) and Quebecor Content (Canada).

A satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia's history, The Great plays fast and loose with historical facts. Alongside Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow also star.

The series is created, written and executive produced by McNamara and executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, Fanning, Mark Winemaker, Matt Shakman and Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding. The project is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

MRC Television shares a parent company, Valence Media, with The Hollywood Reporter.