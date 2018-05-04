Inside the Starry Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers Jewelry Launch

Spokesmodel Elle Fanning, Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Yara Shahidi, Greta Gerwig and Kendall Jenner were in the crowd, as A$AP Ferg rocked the heritage house.

“The first piece of Tiffany jewelry I ever got was from Kim Basinger, who was playing my mom in the movie The Door In The Floor when I was 5 years old and she gave me a Tiffany charm bracelet on set,” Elle Fanning told THR Thursday night, during a bash at the jeweler's Fifth Avenue flagship, as she stood wearing an ethereal floor-sweeping Giambattista Valli haute couture gown from the spring 2018 runway. “Oh and my aunt’s name is Tiffany and her favorite color is Tiffany blue for obvious reasons."

On break from filming Maleficent 2 in London, the Tiffany & Co. spokesmodel turned up in New York to fete the first jewelry collection designed by chief artistic officer Reed Krakoff, who joined the company last year. (The new Tiffany Paper Flowers line of fine and one-of-a-kind women’s jewelry, starting at $2,500 and based on a deconstructed iris motif, hit select stores and tiffany.com on Tuesday.) "The Paper Flowers pieces are so feminine, but they have this laser-cut edge that’s modern and industrial-looking,” said Fanning.

The crowd was a sea of buzzy Hollywood faces: Michelle Williams, Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach, Yara Shahidi, Ava Phillippe, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner, Greta Gerwig, Sarah Paulson, even supermodel Naomi Campbell and A$AP Ferg (more on that later). Many stars are in town for Monday's Met Gala.

Tiffany & Co. enrolled Fanning in 2016 as its first celebrity ad campaign star (part of efforts to entice more millennial shoppers) and she was soon joined by other Young Hollywood starlets such as Lupita Nyong’o and Zoe Kravitz.

“The new pieces are super-light and wearable,” Williams told THR during her walk down the event's red carpet. “You know that you’re wearing something special that makes you feel pretty but it’s not weighing you down. Tiffany’s was always the thing. Since I was a little girl, I was aware that this magical blue box existed in the world that only held good things. And not only did I want at some point in my life to get something, but I really wanted to give something from Tiffany’s."

“I like the oxymoron of doing something so bold and so petite at the same time,” Shahidi says of collection. “It’s nice because it kind of goes along with the idea that femininity can be whatever you want it to be. Whether you’re doing the bolder, bigger pieces that are more structured or the petite flowers, it really doesn’t define who you are, your womanhood. It’s more about fitting who you are as a person.”

Two hours into last night’s party, Harlem-born rapper A$AP Ferg (also creator of the Traplord streetwear line) climbed onto a makeshift stage graffitied #Tiffanyblue above the store’s Fifth Avenue entrance to perform a set that included a new riff on “Moon River,” the tune that Audrey Hepburn famously crooned in Breakfast At Tiffany’s. Ferg’s iteration of that song with Fanning, unveiled in a new “Believe In Dreams” video campaign for the jewelry collection directed by Francis Lawrence and based on the iconic film, is now available for streaming exclusively on Spotify and guests were gifted with RCA Records vinyl. This marks the first time that Tiffany & Co has created a song and Ferg shouted that his was the first musical performance at Tiffany’s.

“Tiffany is such a classic brand, it’s so timeless, but this campaign specifically is very modern and fresh and new,” says Fanning. “Oddly enough, it’s fresh because it’s throwing it back to the original Breakfast at Tiffany’s which is the OG. It was very casual. I had a sweatshirt on like the modern-day Holly Golightly.”

While the majority of the crowd danced and socialed the performance, there were a few not-gonna-lie grimaces. “They’re trying to be more relevant, I get it, but this is too much for me; I’m a traditionalist!” exclaimed one non-millennial New York guest standing next to this reporter as Ferg sang, "She make it twerk!"

Throughout the week, Tiffany & Co has been promoting the new jewelry collection with an OTT guerrilla marketing campaign focused on the company’s signature hue. There were a fleet of Tiffany blue taxi cabs and corner markets staged with Tiffany blue street cones, trash cans, ladders, vases with cut-out paper flowers, even Tiffany blue coffee trucks serving up complimentary brews in branded paper cups. (The jewelry store now has a cafe.)

"We did a mail box and a bike (because I’m known for riding bikes) and a bench in my neighborhood at 143rd and Harlem, too," ASAP Ferg told THR. “We painted the town Tiffany blue! I love it. It’s young, it’s creative, it’s basically bridging the gap between the older prestigious people who love the brand and their kids.”

Time will tell if this fun out-of-the-box Tiffany & Co. beat will move the brand up the charts.