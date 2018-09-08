Toronto: Elle Fanning's 'Teen Spirit' Nabbed by Mickey Liddell (Exclusive)

The movie marks the directorial debut for 'Handmaid's Tale' actor Max Minghella and is said to have fetched $8 million total after an all-night bidding war at the Toronto Film Festival.

Teen Spirit, the directorial debut of Max Minghella that stars Elle Fanning, has landed with Mickey Liddell's LD Entertainment after an all-night bidding war, the second of the day for CAA.

The film is said to have fetched $8 million total, a figure that includes a robust prints-and-advertising commitment.

Liddell, who runs the hybrid producing/financing company LD Entertainment, has bought a number of films in a similar fashion, including the Lucas Hedges starrer Ben Is Back, also playing at this year's Toronto festival. The move allows the company to partner with a distributor at a later date.

Rebecca Hall also stars in the movie about a small-town introvert (Fanning, doing her own singing) who auditions for a singing competition.

Fred Berger (La La Land) produced alongside Brian Kavanaugh-Jones under their Automatik banner. Minghella, John Janick, Tony Seyler David Garrett and Jamie Bell exec produced. Blank Tape and Interscope also produced, with the later set to release the official soundtrack for the film.

Mister Smith Entertainment is repping international territories for the film, which had its world premiere at the fest in the special presentations section.