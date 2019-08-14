Ellen Barkin Exits CAA for Gersh (Exclusive)

The Emmy winner's 'Animal Kingdom' character had a pivotal moment in Tuesday night's episode on TNT.

[This story contains spoilers for the Aug. 13 episode of TNT's Animal Kingdom.]

Fresh off a pivotal episode for her Animal Kingdom character, Ellen Barkin has left her longtime home at CAA for Gersh, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

In Tuesday night's episode, "Ghosts," Barkin's character, Smurf, diagnosed with terminal cancer, convinced her own grandson to euthanize her by gunshot. "Smurf out. Rest in power," Barkin tweeted after the episode.

Barkin portrayed the tough matriarch at the center of the crime-loving Cody clan for all four seasons of the TNT drama, which has been renewed for a fifth season (presumably without her). The show is based on the 2010 Australian film of the same name, for which Jacki Weaver received an Oscar nomination in the matriarch role.

Barkin won a lead actress Emmy starring opposite Oprah Winfrey in the 1997 ABC telepic Before Women Had Wings, for which she also earned a Golden Globe nomination. The Bronx native also won a Tony in 2011 for best actress in a featured role for The Normal Heart, Barkin's only Broadway appearance to date. After breaking out in 1982's Diner, her many credits include Tender Mercies, The Big Easy, This Boy's Life, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Drop Dead Gorgeous and Ocean's Thirteen.

Barkin continues to be repped by Untitled and Grubman Shire.