Ellen DeGeneres Hopes Her Show Can Serve as a "Distraction" Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The daytime host brought her talk show back to TV, filming from home, on Monday.

On Monday, Ellen DeGeneres explained why she brought The Ellen DeGeneres Show back to TV after suspending production amid the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The daytime talk show host opened the episode, which she filmed in her living room, by thanking the essential employees that are still working, including doctors, nurses, hospital staff, first responders, supermarket workers and truck drivers. "Everyone who keeps us going, thank you so much," she said.

DeGeneres then explained why she decided to tape the show from home. "I wanted to start doing my new show as soon as possible because it's really for people who are stuck at home," she said. "Especially my staff and crew. I love them. I miss them, and the best way I can support them is to keep the show on the air."

She said that she was filming in her living room because it has the best lighting, but also "all the other rooms in my house are filled with toilet paper."

"So while we're all stuck here, I want to take your mind off of everything that's going on in the world. I always wanted to have this show as a distraction, as a break for whatever's going on out there that may be unpleasant," DeGeneres continued. "If you're feeling down, I want to lift you up. If you're feeling trapped, I want to set you free. If you feel like you're going in the wrong direction, I want you to back that thing up."

"It is a strange time and this is what we have to do right now," she added, before giving a shoutout to her wife, Portia de Rossi, for acting as her director and camera operator, as well as to her dog for serving as the key grip.

DeGeneres later spoke about her quarantining experience with de Rossi. "It's nice, actually, because we get to spend time together and talk and really get to know each other," she said. "Did you know that she was Australian?"

The host also said that being in quarantine is "like being in jail." She added, "It's mostly because I've been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay."

She said that she feels bad for the kids, college students and parents stuck at home. "I think that a lot of people out there need words of encouragement and that's what I want to do," said DeGeneres. "I want to spread light where there's shade. I want to bring a glow where it's gloomy. I want to stick a candle where the sun doesn't shine."