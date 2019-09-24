Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Neck Injury, Says She Has "No Idea" How It Happened

"I felt like there was a rod going down my back and I thought, 'Well, if I just ignore it, it would go away' like a toothache or global warming," she said on Tuesday's episode of her daytime talk show.

Ellen DeGeneres revealed she hurt her neck, but has "no idea" how she did it, during Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

She opened the show by stating that she had both good and bad news. "The good news is that I don't need these," she said as she threw away the crutches she was leaning on. "The bad news is I hurt my neck."

After she asked her audience if they wanted to know how she hurt her neck, she said, "So do I. I have no idea."

"I spent the morning watching tennis and then the afternoon some bird watching and then at night we did the hula-hooping on our necks," she joked.

DeGeneres explained that she woke up "fit as a fiddle." She continued, "I went to turn my head and then my neck disagreed with that situation. It just seized up and then I felt like there was a rod going down my back and I thought, 'Well, if I just ignore it, it would go away like a toothache or global warming,'" she said. "But it did not."

She then went to the chiropractor, who told her that everything she was doing was wrong. "He said my feet don't point in the right direction. One leg is longer than the other. My shoulders are humped. My hips are uneven," she said. "Basically, he said nothing about me is straight."

"Most of us are doing things that are bad for our bodies. We're always looking down at our phones, so we sit too much," said DeGeneres. "We don't realize, though, how fragile our bodies are."

She continued, "Our body is like a string of Christmas lights and one light goes out, the whole string goes out and it gets into a tiny, crazy knot in the back of your head that you can't untangle and you're in so much pain that you just want to get lit."

The host added that she was feeling better. "You should've seen me this morning. It's loosening up as the day goes on. Kind of like the Today show," she joked.

Watch the full segment below.