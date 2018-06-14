Ellen DeGeneres Sets First Stand-Up Tour in 15 Years

The comedian will embark on a three-city tour in August, ahead of her upcoming Netflix special.

Ellen DeGeneres is going back on tour.

It was announced on Thursday (June 14) that the comedian and talk-show host will embark on a limited-run comedy tour in August called An Evening With Ellen DeGeneres.

The tour will visit three cities in the United States over eight nights, stopping in San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle. An Evening With Ellen DeGeneres, presented by Live Nation, marks the first tour the comedian has done in 15 years.

The stand-up set at Seattle's Benaroya Hall, which will be held on August 22 and August 23, will be filmed as part of the comedian's upcoming Netflix special expected to air later this year.

Presale tickets for the show will be sold through Ticketmaster Verified Fan from Tuesday, June 19 through Thursday, June 21. Registration for presale tickets is open until Sunday, June 17. Tickets will be made available for the general public to purchase on LiveNation.com beginning Friday, June 22.

Below are the tour dates for An Evening With Ellen DeGeneres.

August 10 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

August 11 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

August 12 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

August 15 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

August 16 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

August 17 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

August 22 – Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall

August 23 – Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall