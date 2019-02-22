Ellen DeGeneres Inserts 'Finding Nemo' Character Into Spoof 'Frozen 2' Trailer

Two of Disney's most successful franchises came together in the faux trailer.

As Disney's first teaser trailer for the upcoming Frozen 2 continues to garner record-breaking views, Ellen DeGeneres jokingly unveiled her own first-look at the film on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The spoof trailer opens with the same scene that fans saw last week, with Elsa (Idina Menzel) using her powers in an attempt to freeze the ocean as she crosses it.

Then, a familiar voice rises from the ocean. "Hi, I'm Dory, hi," the Degeneres-voiced fish from Finding Nemo says while trailing Elsa. "I love your hair. That is some pretty hair. Do you blow dry that hair? It's really, really pretty," Dory says in her typical fast-paced fashion, only to be ignored by the oblivious Elsa.

Even the waves and a "ooh, slippery rock!" can't slow her down. "I'm frozen, are you frozen, too?" Dory cleverly says at the conclusion of the mock trailer.

In addition to Elsa's battle with the elements, the real Frozen 2 trailer also shows the queen reuniting with her sister, Anna (Kristen Bell), and their friend Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) before they set out on another adventure.

The Disney clip was viewed 116.4 million times in its first 24 hours, the biggest number ever for an animated trailer. The previous record-holder among animated films was Pixar and Disney's Incredibles 2 with 113.6 million viewers.

The first Frozen movie was record-breaking in itself, grossing more than $1 billion worldwide in 2013.

Frozen 2 hits theaters Nov. 22.