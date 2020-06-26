Ellen Kuras to Direct Kate Winslet in Lee Miller Biopic

Rocket Science will finance and produce 'Lee,' while Rocket Science International will handle international sales.

Ellen Kuras has signed on to direct Kate Winslet as Lee Miller, the Vogue cover model turned Second World War correspondent, in the Lee biopic.

Liz Hannah will pen the screenplay for the indie, which was previously in development at Entertainment One. “Since our experience together on Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Kate and I have talked often about collaborating on something of our own. Lee gives us an irresistible opportunity to do that with a script written by Liz Hannah, a brilliant writer whom we admire so much," Kuras, a veteran Hollywood cinematographer and director, said in a statement.

Rocket Science will finance and produce Lee, with Rocket Science International handling international sales, starting at the Cannes Virtual Market. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group will co-represent the film’s domestic rights.

Lee follows Lee Miller as she travels to the frontlines of World War II as a photojournalist and goes on a mission to expose the hidden truths of Nazi Germany. But in the aftermath of betrayal, she comes to a reckoning about the truths of her own past.

Troy Lum and Andrew Mason of Hopscotch Features and Winslet will produce. Hannah will executive produce.

The screenplay is adapted from the book The Lives of Lee Miller by Anthony Penrose, Lee’s son. Penrose and the Miller estate have granted the production access to the Lee Miller archives, which include all of her photos and diaries.

Lee is set to start production in spring 2021. Winslet is repped by CAA and United Agents. Kuras is repped by UTA and Hannah is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment.