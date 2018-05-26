Ellen Pompeo's Purse Stolen During Italy Vacation

“My purse was stolen from right under my nose," the 'Grey's Anatomy' star revealed in an Instagram post shared Friday.

Ellen Pompeo got a little more than she bargained for while on vacation in Italy, revealing that a thief stole her purse, causing her to enlist help from Florence authorities.

The Grey’s Anatomy star took to her Instagram Friday, writing, “My purse was stolen from right under my nose!” Though detailing an unfortunate circumstance, the actress couldn’t help but quip, “I blame the rosé!!”

Fortunately, Pompeo’s bag was recovered after it was found in the street, assumed to be dropped by the theif. Though relieved, the actress explained that she was already in their pursuit by tracking her phone and having support from Florence police.

“Grazia to who ever stole it for dropping it on the street exactly in tact,” Pompeo wrote. “I was tracking my phone and chasing you down… had I caught you… it would not have ended well for you… I am nice but lets not forget my heritage… NAPOLITANO…. hai furtuno y io hai destine

The actress continued to address the thief in Italian, also explaining that the thief was caught on security footage, “Also I hope you were smiling because e Sarai catturato perche sei in macchina."

In her shared photo, Pompeo took a photograph of the Florence policemen, thanking them for their help in finding her purse. “Grazia a polizia Di Firenzia squadro volanti y resterante Frescobaldi,” Pompeo wrote in Italian, later teasing that her use of the language might not have been exact. “Please forgive my horrible Italian.”

Following the actress’s reveal, her Grey’s costar Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays Dr. Andrew DeLuca on the show, poked fun at Pompeo, asking why she didn’t enlist help from her Italian colleague. “C’mon Ellen! You didn’t hit up your boy for an Italian translation?” he joked. “Haha I’ll be there in July and I’ll be on the prowl for your boy, he don’t stand a chance. Glad you are safe,” the actor commented on her Instagram.