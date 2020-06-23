Next Big Thing TV Elliot Fletcher on 'Y: The Last Man' Trans Character: "Society's Perception of Gender Will Hopefully Be Shattered" 6:30 AM PDT 6/23/2020 by Lesley Goldberg FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Conner DeMita/Courtesy of Subject "At this point in my career, I don’t want to be some caricature version of a trans person. I want to play real people," says Elliot Fletcher, photographed May 23 at his home in Los Angeles. The actor — who appears in the new Netflix documentary 'Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen' — will play the fourth trans character in his career on FX on Hulu's highly anticipated series: "I don’t want to be some caricature version of a trans person. I want to play real people." Elliot Fletcher is tired of talking about coming out as trans. The 23-year-old actor grew up in Los Angeles, the child of two voice actors. He came out at 17 in high school and booked his first role — on MTV's Faking It — just three years later. Now, after parts on envelope-pushing shows The Fosters and Shameless, Fletcher is poised to break out with his first series-regular role: on FX on Hulu's highly anticipated adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan's beloved comic series Y: The Last Man (due in 2021). Fletcher, as he already has done three times, will play a transgender character on the series. Says showrunner Eliza Clark: "He had the perfect combination of vulnerability and humor we were looking for. He's a smart and savvy actor and has an immense amount of heart. You just root for him." Fletcher also appears as himself in the new Netflix documentary Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen, which debuted June 19. What's your reaction to the landmark June 15 Supreme Court decision finding that LGBTQ people deserve employment protection? The 6-3 decision of the court is a great thing, not just for LGBTQ+ individuals, but for all Americans. But there is still a long road ahead to equality for every citizen of our country. When was the first time you saw a version of yourself represented in film or TV? Angel from Rent was the first character I saw that, for lack of a better term, bended gender in a way. You've already done some powerful sex scenes, including a shirtless one on Shameless in which you revealed your scars. How involved are you when it comes to making sure those scenes are accurate to the trans experience? Sometimes I am asked to provide personal things that happened in my life in order to give direction to my character's storyline. But I try to remove myself from the creative process unless I truly feel as if something is inappropriate or is not true to the queer experience. There have definitely been times where I've spoken up and said, "Hey, I don't think Trevor or Aaron or Noah or the other characters I've played would say stuff like that." A lot of the time it is received well. How will the new series explore gender and sexuality, given that its premise is how nearly everyone with a Y chromosome mysteriously dies? Society's perception of gender will hopefully be shattered because there are a lot of great conversations that this show will start regarding male privilege and the capability of women. There are a lot of misconceptions that people have relating to gender. How have you seen roles for trans actors improve? Right now if there is a trans character, a lot of the stories are what it means to be transgender and coming out. I hope a lot of that can fall away because we do everything just like everybody else. Some content — I love Pose — has leaned in that direction, but it doesn't happen often. I don't want to be put in a box of, I'm playing a trans person and that's it. So, yes, I think it's getting better — even if it's not at the speed that some of us want it to be. Is there a part you're dying to play? I don't want to be some caricature version of a trans person. I want to play real people. The nerd within me wants to play a version of Bruce Campbell in Evil Dead. I'd love to be in a horror movie. Interview edited for length and clarity. This story first appeared in the June 17 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Lesley Goldberg Lesley.Goldberg@THR.com Snoodit