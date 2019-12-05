'Eloise' Children's Book Series Acquired by MRC

The studio will work closely with the estate of author Kay Thompson in developing the property.

The beloved children's book series Eloise has been acquired by independent studio MRC.

The outfit behind Knives Out and Baby Driver has secured film, television, live stage and related ancillary rights to the beloved series from author Kay Thompson and illustrator by Hilary Knight. MRC is part of Valence Media, which also owns The Hollywood Reporter.

First published in 1955, the Eloise books follow a rambunctious girl with a big imagination who lives in the "room on the tippy-top floor" of New York's Plaza Hotel. The books have sold more than 15 million English-language copies to date.

Two of the Eloise books were previously adapted into made-for-TV movies — Eloise at the Plaza and Eloise at Christmastime — by Walt Disney Television in 2003.

MRC will work closely with Handmade Films as well as with the Thompson estate, Knight and publisher Simon & Schuster to develop Eloise. Handmade's Trudi Francis will serve as an executive producer on all productions.

Said Francis, "We are very proud to have been involved with Eloise since 2003, working with the late Kay Thompson's family, Hilary, the team at Simon & Schuster and Stephen Miller at The Plaza Hotel. We have always ensured we respect the fond memories of existing fans and now look forward to introducing her to a whole new generation with our friends at MRC, with whom we are delighted to be working again on a project very dear to us."

"We are honored to be entrusted with bringing Kay Thompson and Hilary Knight's beloved Eloise to life for a new generation of children as well as all her ardent admirers throughout the years," said MRC film co-presidents Brye Adler and Jonathan Golfman and MRC television president Elise Henderson. "We are thrilled to be once again partnering with Handmade and cannot wait to see what mishaps and adventures Eloise gets herself into."