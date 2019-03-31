Elon Musk Drops "RIP Harambe" Rap Song on SoundCloud

Posted under the handle Emo G Records, the two-minute track pays tribute to the Cincinnati Zoo gorilla who was killed in 2016 after a 3-year-old climbed into its living area.

Elon Musk can now apparently add "rapper" to his accomplished résumé.

On Saturday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO appeared to randomly upload an auto-tuned rap song called "RIP Harambe" on SoundCloud. Posted under the handle Emo G Records, the two-minute track pays tribute to the Cincinnati Zoo gorilla who was killed in 2016 after a 3-year-old climbed into its living area. It's unclear if Musk stumbled upon the track, which has his name on it, or if he released the track himself.

"RIP Harambe/ smoking on some strong hay/ in the gorilla zoo and we thinking about you," the person on the song raps.

Musk tweeted "RIP Harambe" and the faux label to his 25 million Twitter followers early Saturday morning. "I’m disappointed that my record label failed," the 47-year-old entrepreneur wrote.

"RIP Harambe" had more than 200,000 plays as of Sunday afternoon. Listen to the track and see Musk's tweets below.

I’m disappointed that my record label failed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2019

A version of this story first appeared on Billboard.com.