Elon Musk, Grimes Spark Dating Rumors as They Appear on Met Gala Red Carpet Together

The SpaceX founder and musician arrived arm in arm at the glitzy event.

Perhaps the most unexpected couple made their debut at the 2018 Met Gala when Elon Musk and Grimes appeared together on the red carpet.

The Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) CEO/Tesla co-founder and the musician (real name Claire Elise Boucher) have been flirt-tweeting back and forth for a while, and reportedly met when Musk discovered Grimes beat him to a “Rococo Basilisk” joke on Twitter.

The two were dressed in black and white for the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination” theme, a topic that heavily contrasts with their interest in artificial intelligence and technology.

A version of this story originally appeared on Billboard.com.