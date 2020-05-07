Elon Musk Explains Decision to Sell Gene Wilder's "Quirky" House and His Stipulation

Saying he was somewhat "sad" to sell a lot of his belongings, the billionaire explained, "I think possessions kind of weigh you down."

Elon Musk is in the midst of selling numerous properties after he announced his plan earlier this month to rid himself of material possessions.

Among those on the market is the home of the late Gene Wilder, but there is a stipulation for the would-be buyer, which the billionaire engineer and philanthropist discussed Thursday while a guest on Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Saying he was somewhat "sad" about his decision, Musk explained, "I think possessions kind of weigh you down. They're kind of an attack factor. People say, 'Hey, billionaire, you got all this stuff.' Well, now I don't have all this stuff. Now what are you going to do?"

At the time of his May 1 declaration, the CEO of rocket maker SpaceX noted he would sell the Bel Air home belonging to the late Young Frankenstein comedy legend, which he purchased in 2013 for $6.75 million. However, "it cannot be torn down or lose any its soul." On Rogan's podcast, Musk said that was still the case and gave more details about the house. Wilder died in 2016 at the age of 83.

"It's a real quirky house," Musk said. "All the cabinets are handmade, and they're odd shapes. And there's doors to nowhere, and strange corridors and tunnels, and odd paintings on the wall." Musk told Rogan he lived in the Wilder home for a brief time and noted the house would likely sell for less than he was asking, but, he said, "I don't care." Musk is seeking a combined $39.5 million for his Bel Air properties.

Musk explained that he bought the Wilder home because it was across the street from his "main" residence and was set to be sold and demolished to make way for a larger, modern mansion. "I was, like, I think I'll buy it and preserve the spirit of Gene Wilder," he said.

Watch the full segment, below.