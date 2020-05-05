Elon Musk Shares First Photo of Son With Singer Grimes

The couple welcomed their first child together on Monday.

Elon Musk on Tuesday took to social media to share the first photo of his newborn son with singer Grimes. The picture came just hours after Grimes gave birth to the baby, whom they appear to have named X Æ A-12 Musk, according to his Twitter.

Musk posted the photo of his latest addition in response to followers asking for a glimpse of the baby after news of his birth broke on Monday. In the photo, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is seen cradling the baby in his arms. In another shot shared on Musk's Instagram Stories, the baby is seen with face tattoos around his eyes thanks to a humorous filter.

Before sharing the picture, Musk gave an update about the status of his new family with Grimes. "Mom & baby all good," he wrote.

This is the first child for Grimes, whom Musk was first romantically linked to in 2018. Musk has five sons from a previous marriage. (His first son, Nevada, died tragically of SIDS at 10 weeks old in 2002.)

Grimes revealed that she was expecting in January. After much speculation, she confirmed that the father was Musk in a March interview with Rolling Stone. "I do actually just really love my boyfriend," she told the publication of her decision to start a family Musk. "So I was like, 'You know, sure.'"

She later wrote her song "So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth" about her experience getting pregnant with Musk.

"It’s about getting pregnant," Grimes told Rolling Stone. "The sort of tragedy of agreeing to it, even though it’s this great thing. For a girl, it’s sacrificing your body and your freedom. It’s a pretty crazy sacrifice and only half of the population has to do it. It was really profound to me when I decided I was going to do it, to actually go through the act of ... like, y’know, unprotected sex. I’m just like, I have sacrificed my power in this moment. I have, like, capitulated, And I have spent my whole life avoiding that situation. I have never capitulated to anything, so it was just a profound commitment."