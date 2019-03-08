Elton John to Release Autobiography in October

"My life has been one helluva roller coaster ride and I’m now ready to tell you my story, in my own words,” the singer said on Twitter on Friday.

Elton John is ready to tell his story in his own words in an upcoming memoir set to be released in October 2019.

"My life has been one helluva roller coaster ride and I’m now ready to tell you my story, in my own words,” the singer said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

Described as his "first and only official autobiography," Sir Elton's memoir will hit bookshelves in October.

The yet-to-be-titled book will be published by Henry Holt & Co., a division of Macmillan.

“A multiple Grammy-winning legend and flamboyant superstar, Elton is the most enduringly successful singer/songwriter of all time. Fans have been eagerly waiting for him to tell his story. Now the wait is (almost) over,” Holt & Co. says of the anticipated memoir on their website.

News of Sir Elton's autobiography arrives after the singer announced that his upcoming tour will be his last, retiring after nearly 50 years onstage. Sir Elton will also be commemorated in the upcoming biopic Rocketman, with Taron Egerton portraying the singer.

Rocketman will chronicle Elton John's early years in the music business, charting his rise from his studies at the Royal Academy of Music through his struggles with drug addiction and into international fame.

Jamie Bell, Gemma Jones, Bryce Dallas Howard and Richard Madden are also starring in the biopic directed by Dexter Fletcher (Eddie and the Eagle). Rocketman will open in theaters on May 31, 2019.

The singer first teased his autobiography two years ago, revealing that he would be penning a "cathartic" memoir that would look back at his "crazy life."

"I'm not prone to being a nostalgic person," Sir Elton said in a statement. "I'm often accused of only looking forward to my next gig or creative project. It's come as quite a surprise how cathartic I am finding the process of writing my memoirs. As I look back, I realize what a crazy life I have had the extreme privilege of living."

The autobiography is available for pre-order now.