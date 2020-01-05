Elton John and Bernie Taupin Win Golden Globe for Best Original Song in 'Rocketman'

John started 2020 off on a high note as he took home the Globe for his number, "I'm Gonna Love Me Again."

Elton John rang in the new year with a new award when he snagged the Golden Globe for the Rocketman original song, "I'm Gonna Love Me Again," on Sunday.

Upon receiving the prize from Dakota Fanning and Ansel Elgort, John and co-writer Bernie Taupin thanked the HFPA and noted that their original song was more than just another number in the Taron Egerton-led film.

"This is really sweet because this is not a song we wrote about a movie ... [it] deals with our relationship," Taupin said on the Beverly Hilton stage. He also pointed out that the relationship he and John share, which he dubbed a "52-year-old marriage," isn't "one that happens very much in this town."

Receiving the nomination and winning the Golden Globe, John noted, was "one of the most emotional moments in my life."

Taupin and John beat out fellow nominees including Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber; Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez; Brian Campbell; and Cynthia Erivo.

The annual awards show saw Ricky Gervais return as host and aired on NBC.

Dick Clark Productions, which produces the Golden Globes, shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.