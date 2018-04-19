Elton John Biopic 'Rocketman' Nabbed by Paramount

Taron Egerton is set to play the superstar.

Paramount has picked up Elton John biopic Rocketman.

Kingsman actor Taron Egerton stars as the famed artist, from his days at the Royal Academy of Music to his rise in the rock 'n' roll scene of the 1970s and '80s and his recovery from drug and alcohol addiction in the '90s to international superstardom.

Dexter Fletcher, who worked with Egerton on Eddie the Eagle, is set to direct.

David Furnish and John will produce under their Rocket Pictures banner, along with Matthew Vaughn, who directed John (playing a heightened version of himself) in the Kingsman sequel, and his Marv Films.

Rocketman has been in the works for several years, with The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey previously attached to direct. Paramount will finance and distribute the feature.

Egerton, who is best known for his work in the Kingsman franchise, will sing the songs himself, already recording songs at Abbey Road Studios.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke with Furnish, who said, "Elton has told Taron, 'Don't copy me. Don't think you have to sing it exactly the way that I sang it. Don't think you have to perform it the way I performed it. I think it's the challenge for the actor to embody the spirit and not get into thinking they have to do an impersonation.'"