Elton John Biopic 'Rocketman' Poised for Cannes Bow

The film — starring Taron Egerton as the iconic star — could become the festival's hottest ticket.

Rocketman appears to be heading to the Croisette.

The official announcement for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival is 10 days away, but Paramount's Elton John hybrid biopic-musical — starring Taron Egerton as the iconic British singer — is poised to descend on the south of France, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Paramount declined comment.

The film's addition to the lineup had been widely speculated given its official release on the very Cannes-friendly date of May 24 (the festival runs May 14-25). Its screening — and any potential parties — will likely be among the hottest tickets for the festival, also set to feature Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The news comes just days after a six-minute montage of Rocketman — directed by Dexter Fletcher, who stepped in to finish Bohemian Rhapsody after Bryan Singer's departure — drew loud applause at CinemaCon. The footage spanned John's days as a child at the Royal Academy of Music to his early career, including his first U.S. concert at the Troubadour in Los Angeles and how after he grappled with fame and addiction before transforming into a global superstar.