Elton John Cuts New Zealand Show Short Due to Walking Pneumonia

Elton John on Sunday was forced to cut his show in New Zealand short after he lost his voice during the performance due to walking pneumonia.

The iconic music star posted an apology to social media, along with a photo of him being helped off the stage due to his frail condition.

"I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had," John said via Twitter. "I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible."

Video taken by fans at the concert and posted to social media showed the clearly upset John apologizing to the crowd that he could not keep going. At one point, John slumped on his stool and required medical attention, The New Zealand Herald reported.

The announcement from the 72-year-old comes on the heels of his Oscar win the week before for best original song from Rocketman, which he performed during the ceremony.

The concert was part of John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

John intends to finish the tour, according to the Associated Press.