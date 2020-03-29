Elton John Opens Concert for America With Message of Hope: "Better Days Lie Ahead"

"Here we are, all together at home. You've got your family and loved ones, and I've got mine close too. ... We're taking care of each other through this crisis," the five-time Grammy winner said.

Things might be dire as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the globe, but musicians attempted to bring a little bit of joy into fans' homes on Sunday with the iHeart Living Room Concert for America. Elton John, looking dapper in a royal navy jacket and matching blue shirt, kicked off the live broadcast with an uplifting message to viewers.

"Here we are, all together at home. You've got your family and loved ones, and I've got mine close too. ... We're taking care of each other through this crisis," the five-time Grammy winner said. "Let me tell you what's going to keep us together: All the goodness that's happening in the world. There's doctors, nurses and scientists on the front lines. They're living proof that most superheroes don't wear capes."

He noted that families are finding ways to sing happy birthday to loved ones, and teachers are sending notes to their students despite being separated as people self-isolate to attempt to flatten the curve. "It's inspiring," the iconic performer added. "It shows us that once we get through these tough times, better days lie ahead."

"And since we're all hunkered down together, until those days greet us again, we thought we'd put together a little show for you," explained John. "For the next hour, we'll do what we can to lift your spirits ... say hi and tell you we love you."

But beyond just entertaining viewers, there was a more important reason for doing the live concert during which musicians such as Alicia Keys, Dave Grohl, Billie Eilish and others performed from home. "We also want to raise some money for the charities out there that are doing critical work, like Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation," he said before kicking off the concert. "We know your concerns are a mile high, and we hope this bit of entertainment can feed and fuel your soul, and maybe bring you some strength and a touch of joy to prepare for the days to come."

As the coronavirus has swept across the globe, musicians have postponed their concerts, with many opting to live stream performances from home for fans. Many have also donated to various charities to help fight the pandemic.