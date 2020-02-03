Elton John, Taron Egerton Go Behind the Scenes of New Song "I'm Gonna Love Me Again"

The 'Rocketman' lead actor and the original Rocket Man talk playing John in the Paramount biopic without veering into impersonation.

Elton John and Taron Egerton in a new featurette go behind the scenes on the making of "I'm Gonna Love Me Again," a new song for Rocketman that plays over the credits for the Paramount biopic, and which starred Egerton as the music legend.

The video shows a studio recording of the duet, with John and Egerton taking turns at the microphone to sing their respective parts of the Oscar-nominated song. The duo also do an impromptu sit-down interview, where John jokes about looking at Egerton as himself.

"Here we are, you and me, or you're me and I'm you, or vice versa" the original Rocket man says. John also talked about the false starts in casting a lead actor for his life story who uses songs to help drive the emotional journey.

"If you're going to do me, I knew you could sing, I wanted your interpretation of me, and not just acting with my music as well. And finding someone to do that is incredibly hard. You're unique. You're the only person who could have done this," the pop legend remarks in the video about Egerton never veering into impersonation.

The film follows John’s life from a young piano prodigy named Reginald Dwight to a rock star struggling with addiction and finally seeking sobriety. The film blends fantastical and real elements.

The video also features Bernie Taupin, John's longtime songwriting partner.