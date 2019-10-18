Elton John, Taron Egerton Reunite at Greek Theatre for 'Rocketman' Concert

The one-night-only event featured the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra playing the music of 'Rocketman' live-to-picture, as well as the film's lead actor and original Rocket Man performing duets "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" and "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me."

Rocketman is blasting off all the way into awards season. In a phenomenal celebration of the "perennial marriage of film and music," as director Dexter Fletcher coined in his introduction of the film, the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra played the music of Rocketman live-to-picture for a packed audience at the Greek Theatre on Thursday night in Los Angeles. The evening included a performance from Taron Egerton and the Rocket Man himself, Sir Elton John.

Produced by Endeavor Content and Black Ink Presents, the one-night-only Rocketman: Live in Concert brought out fans who happily stood in the rafters just to catch a glimpse of John and Egerton singing together again. Over the course of promoting the musical fantasy film, the duo has performed "I'm Still Standing" at the Cannes Film Festival, while Egerton recently joined John for a rendition of "Your Song" at the O2 for John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Before the film began at around 8:30 p.m. as droves of concertgoers endeavored to park and snag nachos, Fletcher excitedly gave a little context to the evening's main event. "When aged 11, a shy and timid Reggie Dwight from suburban and humble Pinner walked into the Royal Academy to study classical music. I'm sure he never imagined that six decades later, he would become the most prolific, influential and revered musician in the world."

The director humorously followed along with the teleprompter, encouraging the already uproarious crowd interjecting every other sentence with cheers to clap and sing along. "Don't be afraid, but it sounds like you're up for a good night," Fletcher said. And sing along they did, immediately joining in as soon as Egerton as Elton said the first "Blue jean baby" of "Tiny Dancer" midway through but also providing commentary, yelling "Boo's" after John's mother, as played by Bryce Dallas Howard, tells him over the phone that "you'll never be loved properly." Numerous "We love you, Elton!" cheers rang throughout the amphitheater in support of the icon.

As conducted by John Beal, the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra played all of the songs from the movie and original score by Matthew Margeson with the cast vocals intact, as well as a special Entre'acte bringing the audience back in after a 20-minute intermission following Egerton and Richard Madden's "Honky Cat" number.

For the run of the film, the audience was pleasantly seated. But the second Rocketman finished and John and Egerton came onstage, it was "organized chaos," as Fletcher said. En masse, every single person rose like a tidal wave and never sat back down.

John, donning a red and white blazer and glasses adorned with blue sparkles, with Egerton, in a white suit with black stripes and a blue button down, wasted no time getting down to business. John effusively praised his onscreen counterpart, repeatedly referring to him as the "amazing, amazing Taron Egerton" before cueing the orchestra with an, "OK baby, let's go."

Their first duet was "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," the track that plays over the credits of the film. The twosome held hands during the song's musical interlude.

"It's getting hard to tell them apart," Fletcher said as he greeted them with hugs after the song. "You're a rockstar," he told Egerton, before bringing out Bernie Taupin.

"This movie and everyone involved in it just solidifies for me what it means to have spent the last 50 years of my life with this man," Taupin said of his songwriting partnership and brotherhood with John.

"There's one thing on this silly teleprompter that I'm not paying attention to," Taupin said to laughs, "but I do like this. It says, 'My silver screen selfie, Jamie Bell." Bell, along with Bryce Dallas Howard, came out to join in the festivities for a cast reunion. "I just want to say that it is a privilege and an honor to play someone like the great Bernie Taupin," Bell said. "What this man can do with words, I don't know many other men who can do what he's done with words. He who has wrote himself out of his own circumstance. He has found a partner. When they come together, it is an alchemy. They have created joy for millions of people and you have seen a film that celebrates that joy."

Howard seconded her costar, "This is a night that all of us will never forget as long as we live."

The cast also recognized Rocketman music supervisor Giles Martin, who produced the music for the evening's special performance.

"That leaves me," Egerton said bashfully. "I have a prepared speech and it's not on the teleprompter. This has been the greatest creative show in my life. The people who are onstage with me now are going to be friends for life and I know that. Thank you, Giles, for make me someone who could do this, which I will eternally be grateful to you for."

Introducing their final song, Egerton began: "And I, over the course of promoting this film, have sang a few times with Sir Elton John. Drop that name," he said with a chuckle. "But there's one song we've never done live and I've always wanted to. So I think we should do it."

That song was "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," which John had also famously sung with George Michael. Back in July at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual banquet, when asked on the carpet if he'd sing with John in any of his live LA shows, Egerton modestly laughed off, "I think people are sick of hearing me sing at this point." But as evidenced by last night's performance, that is far from the truth, as even after the song ended and John and Egerton exited the stage, concertgoers stood in wait for an encore performance (There wasn't one). But the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra did play out the end credits of the film, to a standing ovation.

Copies of John's recently released autobiography, Me, were available for purchase on the way out of the venue. Attendees also received Rocketman: Live in Concert posters as a parting gift, bidding farewell to Yellow Brick Road indeed.