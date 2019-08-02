Warner Bros. Sets Elvis Biopic for Fall 2021

The Baz Luhrmann film will hit theaters Oct. 1, 2021, while 'Dune' has been pushed back one month to Dec. 18, 2020.

Warner Bros. is setting a date with Elvis.

The untitled Elvis Presley biopic from director Baz Luhrmann will open Oct. 1, 2021, the studio said Friday. Austin Butler is playing the King of Rock in the drama, which Warner Bros. describes as having a story that will "delve into their complex dynamic spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America."

Warner Bros. has also pushed Legendary's big budget Dune adaptation back one month to Dec. 18, 2020. The film, from director Denis Villeneuve, hits on a packed date that also includes Steven Spielberg and Fox's West Side Story, Sony and Tom Holland's video game adaptation Uncharted and Paramount's Coming to America sequel, which stars Eddie Murphy.

Warners also set an untitled event film for Nov. 20, 2020.