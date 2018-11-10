Elvis Presley to Be Honored With Trump's Presidential Medal of Freedom

The White House announced that famed baseball player Babe Ruth and Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia will also be honored with the prestigious award.

President Donald Trump has selected the late Elvis Presley as one of this year’s recipients for the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the White House announced Saturday.

"Elvis Presley defined American culture to billions of adoring fans around the world," a statement from the White House read. "Elvis fused gospel, country, and rhythm and blues to create a sound all his own, selling more than a billion records. Elvis also served nearly 2 years in the United States Army, humbly accepting the call to serve despite his fame. He later starred in 31 films, drew record-breaking audiences to his shows, sent television ratings soaring, and earned 14 GRAMMY Award nominations. He ultimately won 3 GRAMMY Awards for his gospel music. Elvis Presley remains an enduring American icon 4 decades after his death."

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is recognized as the Nation’s highest civilian honor, awarded to those whom the President believes made a “meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Apart from Presley, other recipients include: famed baseball player Babe Ruth, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, hall-of-fame quarterback Roger Staubach, Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan C. Page, Senator Orrin G. Hatch and committed doctor and humanitarian Miriam Adelson.

Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Friday, Nov. 16. This will mark Trump’s first time bestowing a Medal of Freedom as acting president.

During Obama’s presidency, the former president awarded the Medals of Freedom to stars such as Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep, Stevie Wonder, Tom Hanks, Diana Ross, Bruce Springsteen, Cicely Tyson, Gloria Estefan, Steven Spielberg, and Barbra Streisand.

