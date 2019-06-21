Emile Hirsch Joins Robert De Niro in Comedy 'The Comeback Trail'

Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones are also set to star.

Emile Hirsch will join the action comedy The Comeback Trail, starring Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones.

Written and directed by George Gallo, the movie is a remake of the 1980s feature of the same name that centers on a film producer, Max (De Niro), who is in debt to a mob boss (Freeman). He casts washed-up, suicidal cowboy/movie star Duke Montana (Jones) in a poorly written Western with the intention of killing him during filming in order to collect on insurance money.

Hirsch will play James Moore, a successful Hollywood producer who is everything that Max is not.

Josh Posner co-wrote the screenplay for the film, which will also star Zach Braff.

Steven Tyler Sahlein, Richard Salvatore, David Ornston, Joy Sirott Hurwitz and Julie Lott Gallo are producing. The film is being financed and executive produced by Justin Calvillo and John DeMarco, Philip Kim, Patrick Hibler and Elisabeth Costa de Beauregard, along with Ben Ruedinger and Joerg Fischer.

Hirsch, who is repped by UTA, will next be in theaters with Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, starring Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.