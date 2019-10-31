Emilia Clarke Reveals Who Was Responsible for 'Game of Thrones' Coffee Cup

The actress also played "Box of Lies" when she visited 'The Tonight Show' on Wednesday.

Emilia Clarke finally revealed who was responsible for the coffee cup mystery on Game of Thrones when she stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday.

Back in May, fans of the HBO show noticed that what looked like a Starbucks cup appeared in a scene that took place at Winterfell, the home of House Stark. In response to "inquiries from those who saw a craft services coffee cup in Sunday night's episode," the network said in a statement, "The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."

The cup was later removed from all platform re-airs.

While many assumed that Clarke was responsible for the cup, she said that the cup belonged to co-star Conleth Hill.

"We had a party before the Emmys recently and Conleth, who plays Varys, who's sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he's like, 'Emilia, I've got to tell you something. I've got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup is mine,'" she said. "It was his. It was Conleth's coffee cup. He said so."

"He's like, 'I think it was. I'm sorry, darling. I didn't want to say anything cause it seemed, you know, the heat was very much on you.' And I was like, 'What?'" she recalled. "He was like, 'I didn't have very much to do in that scene.'"

She added that she felt confident that Hall was responsible for the act. "I think that's who did it," she said. "He said it. He might have been drunk, but he said it."

Clarke also joined host Jimmy Fallon in a game of "Box of Lies."

Fallon explained that each player would choose a box and describe the object to their opponent. The other player must guess if they are lying or telling the truth.

The actress kicked off the game by opting to lie about the object in her box. While the box contained a corndog dressed as a vampire, she said that she was looking at "a very small frog wearing a monocle."

After Fallon questioned her description, he declared that she lied. She then showed Fallon the real object and admitted that she thought the corndog was a carrot. "I'm so English. I don't know what a corndog is," she joked.

For Fallon's first round, the host inaccurately described his object as figurines of Donald Trump and "the hero dog that caught the terrorist." He added, "And they're doing a Lady and the Tramp. They're about to kiss each other."

Clarke asked Fallon if the figurines were sitting down before she guessed that he was telling the truth. Fallon celebrated his victory by revealing that his real object was a model of a hockey-themed McDonald's meal. "I think that was the first time I ever won!" he said.

For the final round, Clarke chose to tell the truth and described the object as "a salad bowl of money." Once he clarified that she said "salad bowl" instead of "solid bowl," Fallon guessed that she was telling the truth.