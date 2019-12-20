Emilia Clarke Sets West End Stage Debut in 'The Seagull'

The 'Game of Thrones' star will play Nina in Anton Chekhov’s classic play opening in March 2020.

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke will return to the London stage, making her West End debut as Nina in Anya Reiss’ modern adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull, with Jamie Lloyd directing.

Chekhov's drama is set in the 19th century Russian countryside with a cast of characters dissatisfied with their lives. The character Nina is a hopeless romantic desperate for fame and a way out.

No word on casting for the other main roles in The Seagull adaptation at The Playhouse Theater, which is set to run from March 11 to May 30 next year. Lloyd, whose company brought Harold Pinter's Betrayal, starring Tom Hiddleston, to Broadway, promises a 21st century take on Chekhov's classic about ambition, love, loneliness and fame.

The Playhouse Theater will also host Jessica Chastain, making her own West End theater debut with a performance in Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House, also being produced by the Jamie Lloyd Company. James McAvoy currently is starring at the venue through Feb. 29 in a well-reviewed production of Martin Crimp's new adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac.

Clarke played Daenerys Targaryen on HBO's Game of Thrones, which wrapped up its eighth and final season in 2019. She also appeared in Solo: A Star Wars Story and Last Christmas. Clarke made her Broadway debut in 2013 in a short-lived stage adaptation of Breakfast at Tiffany's.