Emilia Clarke on "Terrifying" Nude Scenes, Pressure to Please 'Game of Thrones' Fans

As a recent guest on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke spoke about her experience filming intimate scenes on the HBO show and the pressure she sometimes felt to participate in onscreen nudity.

When asked by Shepard if performing nude scenes is "terrifying," Clarke agreed. Shepard then described some of Clarke's early scenes as "virtually rape scenes" that are very aggressive. The actress is quick to mention that fellow GoT actor Jason Momoa was helpful in guiding her on set. "He took care of me, he really did. In an environment where I didn't know I needed to be taken care of."

She went on to say, "It's only now that I realize how fortunate I was with that, because that could have gone many many many different ways. Because Jason had experience, he had done a bunch of stuff before coming on to this, he was like, 'Sweetie, this is how it's meant to be and this is how it's not meant to be, and I'm going to make sure that's the way it goes." She added that Momoa would always make sure she was provided with a robe during nude scenes on set. "He was so kind and considerate and cared about me as a human being."

Later on in the podcast, Clarke talks about how many people would want to talk to her about Khaleesi's nudity — especially in the first season. "There's a layer of vulnerability that happens when someone's naked," added Shepard, as the two discuss the inherent awkwardness of the content.

"When I did the last nudity that I did for the show, I was like, 'I am owning this," recalled Clarke. "This is mine, they've asked me to do it, and I'm fucking game." She went on to identify an element that continues to make the nudity difficult, noting, "It brings into the question what it is like being under the gaze of people you'll never meet and will never know."

While the actress said she is "a lot savvier" with indicating what she is and isn't comfortable doing, she explained that there was pressure to perform a certain way for fans. "I've had fights on set before where I'm like, 'No, the sheet stays up,' and they're like, 'No, you don't wanna disappoint your Game of Thrones fans.' And I'm like, 'Fuck you.'"

