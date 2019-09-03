Emily Blunt, Jon Hamm Joining Jamie Dornan in 'Wild Mountain Thyme'

Bleecker Street has acquired U.S. rights to the film, being adapted by Oscar-winner John Patrick Shanley from his Broadway hit 'Outside Mullingar.'

Emily Blunt and Jon Hamm are teaming up for John Patrick Shanley's lyrical Irish romance Wild Mountain Thyme alongside Jamie Dornan, Dearbhla Molloy and Christopher Walken.

Bleecker Street has acquired U.S. rights to the film, adapted from Pulitzer-, Tony- and Academy Award-winner Shanley's Broadway hit Outside Mullingar. Lionsgate has acquired the title for the U.K.

Wild Mountain Thyme will see Blunt and Dornan play obstinate star-crossed lovers, whose families are caught up in a feud over a hotly contested patch of land that separates their two farms. Production is due to kick off on location in Ireland on Sept. 30.

The film was developed by Mar-Key Pictures and is being produced by Leslie Urdang (The Seagull, Beginners, Rabbit Hole); BAFTA nominee Anthony Bregman (Foxcatcher, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) of Likely Story; Michael Helfant and Bradley Gallo of Amasia Entertainment (Them That Follow, The Call); Alex Witchel; and Martina Niland (Once, Sing Street) of Port Pictures.

Andrew Kramer; Jonathan Loughran (Black 47, The Burnt Orange Heresy); and Stephen Mallaghan will executive produce. The film is funded by Amasia Entertainment, Aperture Media Partners and Loughran/Mallaghan. Production leads include two-time Oscar- nominated cinematographer Stephen Goldblatt (The Help, Julie and Julia, Angels in America).

HanWay Films negotiated the deal with Lionsgate UK and has also closed deals with Pathé AG (Switzerland); A Contracorriente (Spain); IDC (Latin America); Madman (Australia and NZ); Nordisk (Scandinavia); NOS Lusomundo (Portugal); Exponenta (CIS, Baltic states); M2 (Poland, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria); Discovery (Ex-Yugoslavia); Front Row (Middle East); Filmarti (Turkey); SHAW (Singapore); and Cinesky (Airlines, Ships).

CAA Media Finance is handling the U.S. rights and negotiated the deal with Bleecker Street together with Andrew Kramer of Loeb & Loeb.