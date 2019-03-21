Emily Blunt in Talks to Join Annapurna Drama 'Not Fade Away'

The project, produced by David O. Russell and John Krasinski, is based on a memoir about a courageous young woman slowly losing her sight and hearing.

Emily Blunt is in talks to join Not Fade Away, a movie from Annapurna Pictures that is based on a memoir about a courageous young woman slowly losing her sight and hearing yet wanting to live life to the fullest, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The film is produced by John Krasinski, Blunt's husband, and Allyson Seeger through their company Sunday Night. David O. Russell and Matthew Budman are also producing.

Not Fade Away, written by Lindsey Ferrentino, is based on Rebecca Alexander's life and book Not Fade Away: A Memoir of Senses Lost and Found. Battling a rare genetic mutation that steadily steals her vision and hearing, Alexander recounts battling physical and psychological limitations to face the world as best she can.

Blunt is also set to star in A Quiet Place 2, the sequel to the 2018 horror sensation directed by Krasinski, who will also return to helm the sequel.

