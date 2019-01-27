SAG Awards: Emily Blunt Wins Best Supporting Actress for 'Quiet Place'

Blunt earned her first SAG Award for her role in 'A Quiet Place,' directed by her husband John Krasinski.

Emily Blunt won the SAG Award for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role for A Quiet Place on Sunday night.

"Guys, that truly has completely blown my slicked hair back," Blunt joked on stage, also thanking her husband, co-star, and the film's director John Krasinski. "The entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly. You are a stunning filmmaker. I'm so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you. Thank you for giving me the part. You would've been in major trouble if you hadn't — so you didn't really have an option."

The actress beat out Amy Adams in Vice, Margot Robbie in Mary Queen of Scots, Emma Stone in The Favourite, and Rachel Weisz in The Favourite.

The 2019 SAG Awards were simulcast live on TNT and TBS from the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, with Megan Mullally serving as the show's second-ever host.