How Emily Blunt's Stylist Taught Her to Make Bold Fashion Choices

The actress looks back at her style evolution with stylist Jessica Paster for The Hollywood Reporter's 25 Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood issue.

Throughout her career, actress Emily Blunt has learned to have a little fun and take bold risks when it comes to fashion. Taking a stroll down fashion memory lane with stylist Jessica Paster, the Mary Poppins Returns star told The Hollywood Reporter how in her early red carpet days, she was all about simple sequins.

Looking at her Marc Bouwer gown from the 2008 BAFTAs, Blunt revealed, "I was scared to wear anything too crazy at that point." Fast-forward to the 2014 London premiere of Edge of Tomorrow and Blunt stepped outside of the box with a beautifully patterned Osman dress.

"That is an evolution because in the beginning, Emily did like simple colors," Paster told THR.

"Sequins, tight and beaded. That was kind of how I went," Blunt added.

In 2019, Blunt has become one of the best-dressed stars on every red carpet she walks, crediting Paster for teaching her a "great deal about boldness" when it comes to fashion.

"I do really love red carpets because they're full of fantasia and it’s so not what I wear every day, and so I think she's taught me a great deal about boldness and it can bring out an element of yourself you didn’t quite know was there, and I think then the dress never wears you. You’re always comfortable," Blunt said.