Amber Tamblyn, Olivia Munn and More Partner With Emily’s List for Women's Oscars Panel

Stars Amber Tamblyn, Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Minnie Driver (Speechless) will participate in a Raising Our Voices: The Importance of Supporting More Women in Politics panel discussion moderated by Lisa Ling and pre-Oscars brunch at the Four Seasons Hotel at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles.

Kimberly Foxx the first African-American woman to lead the Chicago Cook County State’s Attorney’s office will also speak on the event panel. Foxx is know for making a plea for sexual abuse victims to come forward against R&B artist R. Kelly so that she can build a case in his hometown.

Emily's List hosts an annual event, though this year it comes amid a record number of women elected to the House of Representatives and women asking for equal pay and representation in politics and Hollywood.

The organization's president Stephanie Schriock will give remarks; while guests will include Melissa McCarthy, Felicity Huffman, Iliza Shlesinger, Jaime King, Ashley Rickards and Moran Atias, among others.

Emily's List pre-Oscars event will take place on Feb. 19.