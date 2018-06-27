Russian Pop Star From 2016 Election Probe Releases Video With Trump, Clinton Characters

Emin Agalarov, whose family has business ties to Trump, helped arrange a meeting between a Russian lawyer and Donald Trump Jr. in 2016.

Donald Trump in a hotel room with bikini-clad beauty contestants, a suspicious-looking suitcase changing hands, Ivanka Trump clinking glasses with Hillary Clinton — all under the gaze of security agents.

That's all in a music video by a Russian pop star named in the U.S. investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Singer Emin Agalarov, whose family has business ties to Trump, helped arrange a meeting between a Russian lawyer and Donald Trump Jr. in 2016.

The music video for his song, "Got Me Good," features the look-alikes of nearly all the key figures making the headlines in Washington.

Agalarov's father, Aras, a developer, was involved with Trump in hosting the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow.

Representatives for Agalarov could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.