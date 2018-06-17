Eminem Issues Warning to Critics of Show's Gunshot-Like Sound Effects: "You Shouldn't Be Here"

Many concertgoers were apparently alarmed by the loud blasts that rang through Eminem's performance of the song "Kill You" last weekend.

Following criticism of the loud sound effects Eminem recently used during a performance at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee — which some fans believed to be the sound of gunshots — the rapper displayed a warning from the stage Saturday night during his set at the Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware.

"If you are easily frightened by loud noises or offended by explicit lyrics you shouldn't be here," the statement read.

Many concertgoers were apparently alarmed by the loud blasts that rang out last weekend during Eminem's rendition of the song "Kill You" at Bonnaroo.

At the time, a spokesman for Eminem told Billboard that "contrary to inaccurate reports, Eminem does not use gunshot sound effects during his live show. The effect used by Eminem in his set at Bonnaroo was a pyrotechnic concussion which creates a loud boom. He has used this effect — as have hundreds of other artists — in his live show for over 10 years, including previous U.S. festival dates, without complaint."

See a photo of Eminem's Firefly stage message below.

Firefly. A post shared by Paul Rosenberg (@rosenberg) on Jun 16, 2018 at 8:22pm PDT

