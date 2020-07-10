Eminem and Kid Kudi Tackle George Floyd's Death on New Collaboration

"Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady" powerfully addresses the unceasing police brutality against unarmed Black men and women in this country.

Eminem and Kid Cudi get a lot off their chests in the “Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady,” their fiery first collaboration.

The new track, which dropped at midnight, crams-in all the hot-button topics that are keeping up Em, Kid and the rest of us, from the ridiculous debate over whether or not to wear masks, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, the police killing of African Americans, “dirty” cops and much more.

"Adventures" is wall-to-wall frustration, rap's sign o' the times. On it, Em unloads, “Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery/ How the f--- is it that so many cops are dirty?/ Stop, man, please, officer, I'm sorry/ But I can't breathe when I got you on top of me/ Your goddamn knee's on my carotid artery.”

You get the feeling Eminem is just getting warmed up. With his latest surprise release earlier this year of Music to be Murdered To, the Detroit Rap God scored a historic 10th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

Cudi stars in the forthcoming HBO series, We Are Who We Are, directed by Luca Guadagnino.

“Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady” is produced by Dot da Genius, Eminem, and J Gramm. Listen to it below.

