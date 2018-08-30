Eminem Releases Surprise Album 'Kamikaze'

"Tried not 2 overthink this...enjoy," the rapper tweeted of the new album.

Surprise! Eminem just dropped a new album, Kamikaze, his second solo set in the space of eight months.

Running to 13 songs and 45 minutes playing time, the rap god’s latest features guest slots from Jessie Reyez (twice), Joyner Lucas, Royce Da 5’9” and his manager, Paul Rosenberg.

The artwork for Kamikaze apes the illustration of the jet rudder and stabilizer from the cover of Beastie Boys’ ‘80s hit Licensed to Ill. The flipside has the jet crashing on impact. "Tried not 2 overthink this...enjoy," Em tweeted.

The album notes on Apple Music has this to say, "Shady punches back, and he's naming names."

Produced by Dr. Dre and Marshall Mathers (aka Slim Shady), Kamikaze (Aftermath/Shady Records/Interscope Records) is Eminem's 10th studio set and the followup to 2017's Revival, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

