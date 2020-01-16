Eminem Surprise-Releases New Album 'Music to be Murdered By'

The rappers eleventh album is the followup to 2018’s Kamikaze, which was also a surprise release.

Guess who’s back? Shady’s back!

Without so much as a word of warning Eminem, returns with the full length album Music to be Murdered By, featuring a guest appearance from the late Juice WRLD and assists from Royce Da 5'9", Anderson .Paak, Skylar Grey and more.

The Rap God has been back in the headlines of late, with his spicy beef with Nick Cannon turning into a years-long saga. With Music to be Murdered By, he’s back to doing what made him a superstar.

The artwork for the new set features Em in a black & white suit looking every bit the undertaker, holding a well-soiled spade. The Detroit great has buried more than one foe in his time.

We shouldn’t be shocked by Eminem shocking us. Music to be Murdered By is the followup to 2018’s Kamikaze, which was also a surprise release. Kamikaze, his tenth studio album, hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and came close on the heels of Revival. In fact, just nine months separated the album releases.

Music to be Murdered By has a running time of more than an hour and can be streamed in full below.